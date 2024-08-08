Waystar (NASDAQ:WAY) Given New $27.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

Waystar (NASDAQ:WAY – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Evercore ISI from $25.00 to $27.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.16% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on WAY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Waystar in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Waystar in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Waystar in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Waystar in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of Waystar in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.80.

Get Waystar alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on WAY

Waystar Trading Up 9.6 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Waystar

Waystar stock traded up $2.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $23.65. 96,079 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 993,645. Waystar has a twelve month low of $20.26 and a twelve month high of $24.12.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TD Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Waystar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,633,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Waystar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,010,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Waystar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,357,000.

Waystar Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Waystar Holding Corp. is a software company which provide healthcare payments. Waystar Holding Corp. is based in LEHI, Utah.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Waystar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waystar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.