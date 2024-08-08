Wedbush Weighs in on Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:HR)

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 5th. Wedbush analyst R. Anderson now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.38 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.40. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Healthcare Realty Trust’s current full-year earnings is $1.56 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Healthcare Realty Trust’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.41 EPS.

Get Healthcare Realty Trust alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on HR. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Healthcare Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.70.

Healthcare Realty Trust Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:HR opened at $17.64 on Tuesday. Healthcare Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $12.77 and a 12 month high of $19.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.46. The firm has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.26 and a beta of 0.89.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.77). The business had revenue of $316.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.90 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 37.53% and a negative return on equity of 7.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS.

Healthcare Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.03%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -93.23%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Healthcare Realty Trust

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HR. Centersquare Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $1,246,000. abrdn plc increased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 192.4% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 247,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,265,000 after acquiring an additional 162,886 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 394.9% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 388,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,490,000 after purchasing an additional 309,609 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,246,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $767,585,000 after purchasing an additional 723,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Channing Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,748,000.

About Healthcare Realty Trust

(Get Free Report)

Healthcare Realty (NYSE: HR) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates medical outpatient buildings primarily located around market-leading hospital campuses. The Company selectively grows its portfolio through property acquisition and development. As the first and largest REIT to specialize in medical outpatient buildings, Healthcare Realty's portfolio includes more than 700 properties totaling over 40 million square feet concentrated in 15 growth markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.