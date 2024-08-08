Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Tractor Supply (TSCO)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ: TSCO):
- 7/26/2024 – Tractor Supply had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $290.00 to $280.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 7/26/2024 – Tractor Supply had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $270.00 price target on the stock.
- 7/26/2024 – Tractor Supply had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They now have a $280.00 price target on the stock.
- 7/26/2024 – Tractor Supply had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $289.00 to $293.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 7/25/2024 – Tractor Supply had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They now have a $305.00 price target on the stock.
- 7/22/2024 – Tractor Supply had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $285.00 to $295.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 7/19/2024 – Tractor Supply had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They now have a $305.00 price target on the stock.
- 7/2/2024 – Tractor Supply had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $295.00 to $290.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 6/20/2024 – Tractor Supply had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $290.00 to $295.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
Tractor Supply Stock Up 3.2 %
NASDAQ TSCO traded up $7.99 during trading on Thursday, hitting $259.94. The stock had a trading volume of 103,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,132,463. The company has a market capitalization of $28.02 billion, a PE ratio of 25.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $269.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $259.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.43. Tractor Supply has a 12 month low of $185.00 and a 12 month high of $290.38.
Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $3.93 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.93. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 51.84% and a net margin of 7.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 10.23 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 157.1% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 700.0% in the 1st quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 112 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. 98.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.
