Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Tractor Supply (TSCO)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ: TSCO):

7/26/2024 – Tractor Supply had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $290.00 to $280.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/26/2024 – Tractor Supply had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $270.00 price target on the stock.

7/26/2024 – Tractor Supply had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They now have a $280.00 price target on the stock.

7/26/2024 – Tractor Supply had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $289.00 to $293.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/25/2024 – Tractor Supply had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They now have a $305.00 price target on the stock.

7/22/2024 – Tractor Supply had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $285.00 to $295.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/19/2024 – Tractor Supply had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They now have a $305.00 price target on the stock.

7/2/2024 – Tractor Supply had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $295.00 to $290.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/20/2024 – Tractor Supply had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $290.00 to $295.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Tractor Supply Stock Up 3.2 %

NASDAQ TSCO traded up $7.99 during trading on Thursday, hitting $259.94. The stock had a trading volume of 103,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,132,463. The company has a market capitalization of $28.02 billion, a PE ratio of 25.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $269.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $259.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.43. Tractor Supply has a 12 month low of $185.00 and a 12 month high of $290.38.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $3.93 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.93. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 51.84% and a net margin of 7.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 10.23 EPS for the current year.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.84%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 157.1% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 700.0% in the 1st quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 112 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. 98.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

