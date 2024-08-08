Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) PT Lowered to $36.00 at Stephens

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Stephens from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on WERN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 8th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a negative rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $38.62.

Werner Enterprises stock opened at $36.81 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 28.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 0.80. Werner Enterprises has a 52-week low of $33.12 and a 52-week high of $46.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.70.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.03). Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 4.70%. The firm had revenue of $760.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. Werner Enterprises’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Werner Enterprises will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. Werner Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently 42.75%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 390.1% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 740 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Werner Enterprises in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 139.9% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 703 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Werner Enterprises in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Werner Enterprises in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 89.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Werner Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

