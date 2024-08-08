WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) Price Target Cut to $190.00

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Loop Capital from $200.00 to $190.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Loop Capital’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 27.12% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on WCC. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of WESCO International in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on WESCO International from $175.00 to $171.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded WESCO International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on WESCO International from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on WESCO International from $195.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WESCO International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $184.71.

WESCO International Trading Down 2.2 %

NYSE:WCC opened at $149.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 2.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $166.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.74. WESCO International has a 1 year low of $122.30 and a 1 year high of $195.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.48 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.55 billion. WESCO International had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 3.30%. The company’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.71 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that WESCO International will post 12.5 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Matthew S. Kulasa sold 474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.69, for a total value of $90,861.06. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $681,457.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other WESCO International news, EVP Christine Ann Wolf sold 4,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.13, for a total value of $852,923.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,304 shares in the company, valued at $5,761,699.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Matthew S. Kulasa sold 474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.69, for a total transaction of $90,861.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $681,457.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WESCO International

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 71.1% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 166 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 65.4% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 253 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of WESCO International during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 9.9% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,703 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,733 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. 93.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About WESCO International

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics services, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

