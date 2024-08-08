Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:HIO)

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0355 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, November 1st. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 24th.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.6% per year over the last three years.

HIO traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $3.85. 281,784 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 366,510. Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund has a twelve month low of $3.52 and a twelve month high of $4.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.86.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

