Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.13

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMOGet Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 24th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share by the investment management company on Friday, November 1st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 24th.

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 6.2% annually over the last three years.

DMO traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $12.14. 71,029 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,004. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.69. Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $12.34.

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

