Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.03), Yahoo Finance reports. Westlake Chemical Partners had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 6.64%. The business had revenue of $284.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share.

Westlake Chemical Partners Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:WLKP traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $22.81. The stock had a trading volume of 16,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,388. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 5.09 and a current ratio of 5.21. The company has a market cap of $803.60 million, a PE ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 1.12. Westlake Chemical Partners has a 12-month low of $20.91 and a 12-month high of $23.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.81 and its 200-day moving average is $22.49.

Westlake Chemical Partners Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a $0.4714 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.27%. Westlake Chemical Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 122.73%.

Insider Activity at Westlake Chemical Partners

About Westlake Chemical Partners

In other news, SVP Andrew Kenner purchased 2,291 shares of Westlake Chemical Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.23 per share, for a total transaction of $50,928.93. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 170,308 shares in the company, valued at $3,785,946.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Westlake Chemical Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates ethylene production facilities and related assets in the United States. The company's ethylene production facilities primarily convert ethane into ethylene. It also sells ethylene co-products, such as propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen directly to third parties on either a spot or contract basis.

