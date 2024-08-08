Westlake (NYSE:WLK) Announces Earnings Results

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.41, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. Westlake had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 7.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.31 EPS.

Westlake Trading Up 2.3 %

NYSE WLK traded up $3.36 on Thursday, reaching $146.83. The stock had a trading volume of 498,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 434,032. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $147.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.73. Westlake has a 12-month low of $112.77 and a 12-month high of $162.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.20.

Westlake Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Westlake’s payout ratio is currently 100.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Westlake in a research report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Westlake from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Barclays lifted their price target on Westlake from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. StockNews.com lowered Westlake from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Westlake from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $138.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.91.

About Westlake

Westlake Corporation engages in the manufacture and marketing of performance and essential materials, and housing and infrastructure products in the United States, Canada, Germany, China, Mexico, Brazil, France, Italy, Taiwan, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Performance and Essential Materials and Housing and Infrastructure Products.

