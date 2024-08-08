Westshore Terminals Investment Co. (WTE) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 30th

Westshore Terminals Investment Co. (TSE:WTE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 6th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.375 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th.

Westshore Terminals Investment Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of TSE:WTE traded up C$0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$23.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,902. Westshore Terminals Investment has a 12-month low of C$21.93 and a 12-month high of C$29.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$22.83 and a 200-day moving average of C$24.61. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 0.87.

Get Westshore Terminals Investment alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on WTE shares. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Westshore Terminals Investment from C$27.00 to C$24.50 in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Westshore Terminals Investment from C$27.00 to C$25.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Westshore Terminals Investment from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Westshore Terminals Investment from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th.

About Westshore Terminals Investment

(Get Free Report)

Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation operates a coal storage and unloading/loading terminal at Roberts Bank, British Columbia. The company has contracts to ship coal from mines in British Columbia, Alberta, and the United States. Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Westshore Terminals Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westshore Terminals Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.