Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The pipeline company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. Williams Companies had a net margin of 27.11% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Williams Companies updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.650-1.860 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance to 1.850-2.100 EPS.

Williams Companies Stock Up 0.4 %

WMB stock opened at $43.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.07, a P/E/G ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Williams Companies has a 52 week low of $32.49 and a 52 week high of $45.10.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, April 18th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Argus raised shares of Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. US Capital Advisors cut shares of Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.08.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

