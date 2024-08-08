Worldcoin Price Reaches $1.70 (WLD)

Worldcoin (WLD) traded 9.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 8th. Worldcoin has a total market capitalization of $556.38 million and approximately $108.70 million worth of Worldcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Worldcoin token can currently be bought for about $1.70 or 0.00002847 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Worldcoin has traded down 15.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Worldcoin Token Profile

Worldcoin’s genesis date was July 24th, 2023. Worldcoin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 328,231,262 tokens. The official website for Worldcoin is worldcoin.org. The official message board for Worldcoin is worldcoin.org/blog. Worldcoin’s official Twitter account is @worldcoin.

Worldcoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Worldcoin (WLD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Worldcoin has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 327,710,282.5089783 in circulation. The last known price of Worldcoin is 1.63003367 USD and is down -4.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 317 active market(s) with $134,751,436.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://worldcoin.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Worldcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Worldcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Worldcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

