Wrapped Matic Price Tops $0.41 on Top Exchanges (WMATIC)

Wrapped Matic (WMATIC) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 7th. Wrapped Matic has a market capitalization of $54.38 million and $26.31 million worth of Wrapped Matic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped Matic token can now be bought for about $0.41 or 0.00000720 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Wrapped Matic has traded down 17.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Wrapped Matic

Wrapped Matic’s total supply is 132,847,783 tokens. Wrapped Matic’s official website is matic.network.

Wrapped Matic Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Matic (WMATIC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Polygon platform. Wrapped Matic has a current supply of 133,111,262.73302096. The last known price of Wrapped Matic is 0.41359785 USD and is up 1.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3347 active market(s) with $25,306,138.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://matic.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Matic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Matic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped Matic using one of the exchanges listed above.

