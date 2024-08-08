WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.29.

WW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut WW International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $6.50 to $1.25 in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Guggenheim cut their target price on WW International from $12.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com cut WW International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on WW International from $12.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on WW International from $2.10 to $1.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd.

Shares of WW stock opened at $0.72 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.16. WW International has a 12-month low of $0.71 and a 12-month high of $13.31.

WW International (NASDAQ:WW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $202.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that WW International will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in WW International by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 47,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 16,244 shares in the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in WW International during the 4th quarter worth about $127,000. Empirical Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in WW International during the 1st quarter worth about $185,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in WW International by 229.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 113,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 79,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in WW International during the 4th quarter worth about $993,000. 86.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About WW International



WW International, Inc provides weight management products and services worldwide. It offers a range of nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches products and services. The company also provides various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program through its app and web-based platform; and allows members to inspire and support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight health journeys.

