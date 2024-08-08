Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) Price Target Cut to $12.00 by Analysts at Craig Hallum

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by analysts at Craig Hallum from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Craig Hallum’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 68.07% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. BWS Financial reaffirmed a “top pick” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Xperi in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Xperi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Xperi in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

Shares of NASDAQ XPER opened at $7.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.70. The company has a market cap of $322.36 million, a P/E ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 1.56. Xperi has a 12-month low of $6.89 and a 12-month high of $13.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.02. Xperi had a negative return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 22.93%. The firm had revenue of $118.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.23 million. Research analysts anticipate that Xperi will post -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Xperi by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,492,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,154,000 after buying an additional 87,173 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Xperi by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 4,713 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Xperi during the 4th quarter worth approximately $239,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Xperi by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 35,706 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 2,002 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Xperi by 46.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,235 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,262 shares during the period. 94.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xperi Inc operates as a consumer and entertainment technology company worldwide. It offers Pay-TV solutions, including UX solutions that allows service providers to customize elements of the interactive program guide for their customers and to upgrade the programming features and services; IPTV, a cloud-based solution that supports various services and applications, such as TV programming, broadband OTT video content, digital music, photos, and other media experiences; managed IPTV service; video metadata and services; managed IPTV Service, a customizable, cloud-enabled, and end-to-end streaming video solution that enables operators to quickly launch a branded, fully compliant, full-featured Pay-TV service; metadata libraries comprising television, sports, movies, digital-first, celebrities, books, and video games; personalized content discovery, natural language voice, and insights; and TiVo DVR subscriptions, as well as technical support service.

