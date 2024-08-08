YouGov (LON:YOU) PT Lowered to GBX 810

YouGov (LON:YOU – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,200 ($15.34) to GBX 810 ($10.35) in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 47.81% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($12.78) target price on shares of YouGov in a research report on Monday, June 24th.

Get YouGov alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on YOU

YouGov Trading Up 4.6 %

Insider Activity

YouGov stock opened at GBX 548 ($7.00) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.70. YouGov has a 12 month low of GBX 402.63 ($5.15) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,240 ($15.85). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 578.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 872.32. The firm has a market cap of £634.97 million, a PE ratio of 2,740.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.80.

In other YouGov news, insider Shalini Govil-Pai bought 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 530 ($6.77) per share, for a total transaction of £34,450 ($44,025.56). Insiders own 10.17% of the company’s stock.

YouGov Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

YouGov plc provides online market research services in the United Kingdom, the United States, the Middle East, Mainland Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three divisions: Data Products, Data Services, and Custom Research. The Data Products division offers syndicated data products, which are available to clients on a subscription basis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for YouGov Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YouGov and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.