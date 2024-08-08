Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) Price Target Raised to $147.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $143.00 to $147.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on YUM. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Yum! Brands from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Yum! Brands from $155.00 to $153.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Yum! Brands from $166.00 to $162.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Yum! Brands from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $145.00.

Yum! Brands stock traded up $1.73 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $138.15. 71,735 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,989,734. The company’s 50-day moving average is $132.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.13. Yum! Brands has a 52-week low of $115.53 and a 52-week high of $143.20. The firm has a market cap of $38.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.38, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.07.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The restaurant operator reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 18.90% and a net margin of 21.96%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 24th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.52%.

Yum! Brands announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 15th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the restaurant operator to purchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 6,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.02, for a total transaction of $912,030.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,275,158.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,073 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.14, for a total value of $969,991.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,160,066.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 6,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.02, for a total transaction of $912,030.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,381 shares in the company, valued at $21,275,158.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,089 shares of company stock worth $3,693,505. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Yum! Brands by 11,541.6% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 141,678 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $18,512,000 after purchasing an additional 140,461 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $257,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Yum! Brands by 67.1% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,205 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 3,295 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in Yum! Brands by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 12,021 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 112,905 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $14,752,000 after purchasing an additional 16,124 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

