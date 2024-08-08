Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) Raised to Outperform at Macquarie

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Macquarie from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a $37.40 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $30.00. Macquarie’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.39% from the stock’s current price.

Yum China Stock Performance

Shares of YUMC stock opened at $33.88 on Tuesday. Yum China has a one year low of $28.50 and a one year high of $58.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.08 and its 200 day moving average is $36.51. The company has a market capitalization of $13.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. Yum China had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. Yum China’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Yum China will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Yum China

Yum China Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of YUMC. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Yum China by 2,069.1% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 17,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 16,801 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Yum China by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Yum China by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 472,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,037,000 after purchasing an additional 115,057 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Yum China by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 23,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $981,000 after purchasing an additional 5,681 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Yum China by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 58,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform to sell products; and offers online food deliver services.

