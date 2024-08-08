Zacks Research Weighs in on Hancock Whitney Co.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:HWC)

Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Hancock Whitney in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 5th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.22 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.17. The consensus estimate for Hancock Whitney’s current full-year earnings is $5.10 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Hancock Whitney’s Q1 2025 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.32 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.33 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com upgraded Hancock Whitney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Hancock Whitney in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Hancock Whitney from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.78.

NASDAQ HWC opened at $47.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 1.29. Hancock Whitney has a 1-year low of $32.16 and a 1-year high of $57.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.15.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.11. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 18.63% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The firm had revenue of $359.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $359.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. Hancock Whitney’s payout ratio is 37.30%.

In related news, Director Frank E. Bertucci sold 2,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.03, for a total transaction of $117,082.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,286,254.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HWC. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in Hancock Whitney by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 108,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,981,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its position in Hancock Whitney by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 6,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Hancock Whitney by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the period. 81.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It offers various transaction and savings deposit products consisting of brokered deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts; treasury management services, secured and unsecured loan products including revolving credit facilities, and letters of credit and similar financial guarantees; and trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals, and investment advisory and brokerage products.

