ZClassic (ZCL) Trading 6.3% Lower This Week

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 10.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 8th. ZClassic has a market cap of $443,995.80 and approximately $422.35 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ZClassic has traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar. One ZClassic coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0478 or 0.00000080 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ZClassic alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.01 or 0.00057127 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.71 or 0.00038146 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.16 or 0.00013713 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000277 BTC.

ZClassic Profile

ZClassic (ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on November 6th, 2016. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/zclassicce_announcement. ZClassic’s official website is zclassic.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder’s reward. This founder’s reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder’s reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.

Block explorer data from “

ZClassic Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZClassic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZClassic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.