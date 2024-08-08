Zevra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ZVRA) Given “Overweight” Rating at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Zevra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ZVRA – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports.

Separately, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Zevra Therapeutics from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Zevra Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZVRA opened at $7.24 on Monday. Zevra Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.89 and a 1 year high of $8.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $303.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.36 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.47.

Zevra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ZVRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.09. Zevra Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 82.55% and a negative net margin of 181.76%. The company had revenue of $3.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Zevra Therapeutics will post -1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John B. Bode bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.87 per share, with a total value of $58,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $176,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $140,340. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Zevra Therapeutics by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 6,175 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Zevra Therapeutics by 555.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 5,550 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Zevra Therapeutics by 151.9% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 19,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 11,700 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zevra Therapeutics by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 141,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 17,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Zevra Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $217,000. 35.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zevra Therapeutics, Inc discovers and develops various proprietary prodrugs to treat serious medical conditions in the United States. The company develops its products through Ligand Activated Therapy platform. Its lead product candidate is KP1077, consisting of KP1077IH, which is under Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic hypersomnia, and KP1077N, which is under Phase ½ clinical trial to treat narcolepsy.

