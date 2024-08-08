zkSync Price Tops $0.10 on Top Exchanges (ZK)

zkSync (ZK) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 7th. zkSync has a market capitalization of $379.16 million and $63.73 million worth of zkSync was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, zkSync has traded 29.7% lower against the dollar. One zkSync token can currently be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000180 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

zkSync Token Profile

zkSync’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,675,000,000 tokens. zkSync’s official message board is blog.matter-labs.io. zkSync’s official website is zksync.io. zkSync’s official Twitter account is @zksync.

Buying and Selling zkSync

According to CryptoCompare, “zkSync (ZK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the zkSync Era platform. zkSync has a current supply of 21,000,000,000 with 3,675,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of zkSync is 0.10681314 USD and is up 7.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 148 active market(s) with $68,012,410.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://zksync.io/.”

