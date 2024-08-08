Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Sold by Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,341 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Busey Bank grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Busey Bank now owns 1,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Zoetis by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its stake in Zoetis by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stiles Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 2,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. 92.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZTS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Zoetis from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays lowered their price target on Zoetis from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. BTIG Research started coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Zoetis from $223.00 to $196.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, HSBC reduced their price objective on Zoetis from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $214.89.

Shares of ZTS stock opened at $184.90 on Thursday. Zoetis Inc. has a 52-week low of $144.80 and a 52-week high of $201.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 3.33. The stock has a market cap of $84.37 billion, a PE ratio of 35.63, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $176.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $175.42.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.29% and a return on equity of 50.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 18th will be paid a $0.432 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 18th. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.14%.

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

