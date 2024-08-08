ZoomerMedia (CVE:ZUM) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.03

ZoomerMedia Limited (CVE:ZUM – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 4140 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.
ZoomerMedia Stock Down 16.7 %
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.03. The firm has a market cap of C$7.19 million, a PE ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.25.
About ZoomerMedia
ZoomerMedia Limited operates as a multimedia company in Canada. The company operates through five segments: Television, Radio, Print, Royalty, and Other Operations. It is involved in the business of television, radio, magazine, Internet, conferences, trade shows, and digital platform. The company's television properties include Vision TV, a multi-cultural, multi-faith, and family friendly specialty television service; ONE TV, which offers fitness, healthy living, and entertainment programs; JoyTV and Faith TV channels for broadcasting Christian and local programming; and TVL Channel 5, a linear television channel guide available to households.
