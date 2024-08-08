ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Issues Earnings Results

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.07), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $291.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.68 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 1.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. ZoomInfo Technologies updated its Q3 guidance to $0.21-0.22 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $0.86-0.88 EPS.

ZoomInfo Technologies Stock Up 6.3 %

Shares of ZI traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.25. 10,520,493 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,649,516. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.06. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 1-year low of $7.65 and a 1-year high of $19.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.27.

In related news, CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.37, for a total value of $92,775.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,316,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,285,327.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CTO Ali Dasdan sold 5,862 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total value of $69,757.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 87,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,041,726. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.37, for a total transaction of $92,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,316,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,285,327.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,974 shares of company stock worth $298,154 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on ZI shares. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James cut ZoomInfo Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.83.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

