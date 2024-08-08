ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.21-0.22 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.25. The company issued revenue guidance of $298-301 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $317.23 million. ZoomInfo Technologies also updated its FY24 guidance to $0.86-0.88 EPS.

ZoomInfo Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ ZI traded up $0.33 on Thursday, hitting $9.03. The company had a trading volume of 6,253,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,623,275. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.27. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 43.50, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.06. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 12-month low of $7.65 and a 12-month high of $19.39.

Get ZoomInfo Technologies alerts:

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.07). ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 1.25%. The company had revenue of $291.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on ZI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.83.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ZI

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.78, for a total value of $95,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,279,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,345,913.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CTO Ali Dasdan sold 5,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total value of $69,757.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 87,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,041,726. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.78, for a total transaction of $95,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,279,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,345,913.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,974 shares of company stock worth $298,154. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.