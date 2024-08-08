ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Price Target Cut to $10.00

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $14.00 to $10.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target points to a potential upside of 14.94% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Raymond James downgraded ZoomInfo Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $19.50 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.83.

ZoomInfo Technologies stock opened at $8.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.27. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 1-year low of $7.65 and a 1-year high of $19.39.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.07). ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 6.24%. The business had revenue of $291.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.78, for a total value of $95,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,279,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,345,913.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 7,500 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.78, for a total value of $95,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,279,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,345,913.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Ali Dasdan sold 5,862 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total transaction of $69,757.80. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 87,540 shares in the company, valued at $1,041,726. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,974 shares of company stock valued at $298,154. Company insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZI. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 64.2% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 78,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 7,213 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 792.2% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,939 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 153.5% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 32,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 19,797 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 248,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,589,000 after purchasing an additional 4,479 shares in the last quarter. 95.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

