130,416 Shares in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) Purchased by Shotwell Rutter Baer Inc

Shotwell Rutter Baer Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 130,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,484,000. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 9.3% of Shotwell Rutter Baer Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 183.9% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after acquiring an additional 6,559 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 37,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,048,000 after buying an additional 3,310 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 410,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,404,000 after buying an additional 4,025 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,231.8% during the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 1,589 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 2,162 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

VCIT traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $81.52. The company had a trading volume of 5,985,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,082,503. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $80.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.98. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $73.78 and a 1 year high of $82.53.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.3011 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $3.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

