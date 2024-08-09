16,784 Shares in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE) Acquired by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 16,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $779,000. Csenge Advisory Group owned about 0.06% of SPDR S&P Bank ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KBE. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $35,896,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 454,954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,937,000 after purchasing an additional 110,131 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,806,000. ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 9.2% during the first quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 184,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,706,000 after purchasing an additional 15,555 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 546.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 166,353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,835,000 after purchasing an additional 140,601 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Bank ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Bank ETF Stock Performance

SPDR S&P Bank ETF stock opened at $49.47 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.42. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a twelve month low of $33.97 and a twelve month high of $55.04.

SPDR S&P Bank ETF Profile

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Bank ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Bank ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.