2,038 Shares in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Purchased by Smith Anglin Financial LLC

Smith Anglin Financial LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 2.8% during the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC now owns 17,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 2,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 2,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 5.1% during the first quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.63% of the company’s stock.
Philip Morris International Trading Up 0.5 %
PM traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $116.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,547,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,419,186. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.23 and a twelve month high of $119.06. The stock has a market cap of $180.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.71, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.84.
Philip Morris International Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st were given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 21st. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.56%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.01, for a total value of $2,260,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 158,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,906,095.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
PM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.80.
Philip Morris International Profile
Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.
