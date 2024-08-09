3,409 Shares in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Acquired by Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,275,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,133,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,281,000 after buying an additional 57,277 shares during the period. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 10,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,343,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,393,000. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 143,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,527,000 after buying an additional 14,695 shares during the period. Finally, Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,769,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG traded up $2.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $354.60. 825,298 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,027,756. The company has a market cap of $122.16 billion, a PE ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $260.65 and a one year high of $392.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $369.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $349.42.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

