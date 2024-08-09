4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT) Shares Gap Up to $14.73

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $14.73, but opened at $15.68. 4D Molecular Therapeutics shares last traded at $15.79, with a volume of 41,878 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FDMT. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 7th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $63.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.63.

The stock has a market capitalization of $811.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.61 and a beta of 2.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.98 and a 200-day moving average of $24.71.

4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 million. On average, analysts predict that 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.98 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Scott Bizily sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.11, for a total value of $47,442.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,832.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other 4D Molecular Therapeutics news, insider Scott Bizily sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.11, for a total transaction of $47,442.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,781 shares in the company, valued at $183,832.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David Kirn sold 12,923 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.49, for a total value of $290,638.27. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,059,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,820,350.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,597 shares of company stock valued at $821,939. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 415.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 816,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,539,000 after acquiring an additional 658,069 shares during the period. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,887,000. Entropy Technologies LP bought a new position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $239,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $4,358,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 702.1% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,026 shares during the period. 99.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company, develops genetic medicines using its therapeutic vector evolution platform in the Netherland and the United States. The company develops a portfolio of genetic medicine product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas for ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology.

