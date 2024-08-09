65,665 Shares in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Bought by BDF Gestion

BDF Gestion bought a new stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 65,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,609,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in MetLife by 678.4% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 287,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,000,000 after buying an additional 250,402 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in MetLife by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 2,120 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in MetLife by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,052 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of MetLife by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 13,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $882,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its position in MetLife by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 27,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.
MetLife Stock Up 0.7 %
NYSE MET traded up $0.48 on Friday, hitting $70.13. 1,989,459 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,361,339. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $71.74 and a 200 day moving average of $71.22. MetLife, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.91 and a twelve month high of $79.34. The company has a market capitalization of $49.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.11.
MetLife announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 1st that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.
MetLife Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be given a $0.545 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. MetLife’s payout ratio is currently 74.91%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms have recently issued reports on MET. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of MetLife from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of MetLife from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of MetLife from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of MetLife from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MetLife presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.77.
About MetLife
MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.
