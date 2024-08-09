7,862 Shares in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Acquired by Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc.

Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. bought a new position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,349,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. American National Bank grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 59,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,204,000 after buying an additional 2,695 shares in the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 9,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 17,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 30,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,791,000 after buying an additional 7,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opinicus Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at $1,296,000. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ABBV. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $180.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. HSBC upgraded AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price (up from $195.00) on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $188.71.

AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of AbbVie stock traded up $2.80 on Thursday, reaching $190.31. The stock had a trading volume of 5,744,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,596,136. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $172.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.03. The stock has a market cap of $336.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.64. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $135.85 and a fifty-two week high of $193.91.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $14.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.02 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 186.82%. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.91 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.87 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 183.98%.

Insider Transactions at AbbVie

In related news, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 282,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $49,497,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 513,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,792,325. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 66,500 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.52, for a total transaction of $12,403,580.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 446,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,299,645.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 282,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $49,497,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 513,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,792,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

See Also

