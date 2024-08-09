Aadi Bioscience (NASDAQ:AADI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.17 EPS

Aadi Bioscience (NASDAQ:AADI – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.17, Zacks reports. Aadi Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 61.83% and a negative net margin of 288.72%. The business had revenue of $6.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.67) EPS.

Aadi Bioscience Stock Performance

Shares of Aadi Bioscience stock remained flat at $1.35 during trading hours on Thursday. 250,271 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 286,884. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.57 and its 200 day moving average is $1.82. The firm has a market cap of $33.15 million, a PE ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 0.69. Aadi Bioscience has a one year low of $1.21 and a one year high of $7.24.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Aadi Bioscience in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aadi Bioscience

In other news, Chairman Neil Desai sold 31,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.45, for a total transaction of $45,454.60. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,260,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,827,282.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 52,415 shares of company stock worth $76,151 over the last ninety days. 37.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Aadi Bioscience Company Profile

Aadi Bioscience, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing precision therapies for genetically defined cancers with alterations in mTOR pathway genes. Its lead drug product candidate comprises FYARRO, a form of sirolimus protein-bound particles for injectable suspension for the treatment in adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic malignant PEComa.

