Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

AAN has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Aaron’s from $8.00 to $10.10 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating and set a $10.10 target price (down from $11.00) on shares of Aaron’s in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Aaron’s from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Aaron’s from $8.00 to $10.10 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Aaron’s in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.46.

Aaron’s Stock Up 0.2 %

AAN opened at $10.02 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.03. Aaron’s has a twelve month low of $6.62 and a twelve month high of $13.93. The firm has a market cap of $315.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.68 and a beta of 1.43.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.10). Aaron’s had a positive return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 1.15%. The firm had revenue of $503.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $513.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Aaron’s will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aaron’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.99%. Aaron’s’s payout ratio is -63.29%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aaron’s

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AAN. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aaron’s in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Aaron’s in the second quarter valued at $41,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 314.4% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 3,870 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 239.5% in the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 8,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 5,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EMC Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 172.8% in the first quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 12,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 7,735 shares in the last quarter. 91.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aaron’s Company Profile

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

