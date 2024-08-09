Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AGD) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AGD – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 8th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd. This is a boost from Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of AGD traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.89. 219,445 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,558. Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund has a 52-week low of $8.20 and a 52-week high of $10.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.58.

Get Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund alerts:

Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Alpine Woods Capital Investors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in growth and value stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

Receive News & Ratings for Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.