Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AGD) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AGD – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 8th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd. This is a boost from Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.
Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund Trading Up 1.9 %
Shares of AGD traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.89. 219,445 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,558. Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund has a 52-week low of $8.20 and a 52-week high of $10.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.58.
Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund Company Profile
