ACCO Brands Co. Forecasted to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.24 Per Share (NYSE:ACCO)

ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO – Free Report) – Analysts at Noble Financial cut their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for ACCO Brands in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 5th. Noble Financial analyst J. Gomes now expects that the industrial products company will earn $0.24 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.30. The consensus estimate for ACCO Brands’ current full-year earnings is $1.04 per share. Noble Financial also issued estimates for ACCO Brands’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.30 EPS.

Get ACCO Brands alerts:

ACCO has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com downgraded ACCO Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Barrington Research cut their price objective on shares of ACCO Brands from $7.50 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 6th.

ACCO Brands Stock Performance

Shares of ACCO opened at $4.82 on Wednesday. ACCO Brands has a 52 week low of $4.36 and a 52 week high of $6.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $460.31 million, a P/E ratio of -17.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.62.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. ACCO Brands had a negative net margin of 10.15% and a positive return on equity of 12.57%. The company had revenue of $438.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Trading of ACCO Brands

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in ACCO Brands by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 98,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 17,268 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 113.0% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,063,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,001,000 after buying an additional 564,406 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in ACCO Brands by 11.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 268,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after buying an additional 26,493 shares during the period. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new stake in ACCO Brands during the second quarter worth about $773,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in ACCO Brands by 6.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,299,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,109,000 after acquiring an additional 76,840 shares during the period. 84.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ACCO Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.23%. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently -111.11%.

ACCO Brands Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; sheet protectors and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ACCO Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACCO Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.