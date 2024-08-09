Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $2.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 million. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 61.03% and a negative net margin of 248.28%.

Aclaris Therapeutics Stock Performance

ACRS stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.17. 811,393 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,208,743. Aclaris Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.59 and a one year high of $8.76. The company has a market cap of $83.38 million, a PE ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 0.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.21.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Braden Michael Leonard bought 528,621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.15 per share, for a total transaction of $607,914.15. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 11,007,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,658,204.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders acquired 2,609,123 shares of company stock worth $2,976,646 over the last ninety days. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ACRS shares. StockNews.com upgraded Aclaris Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.25.

Aclaris Therapeutics Company Profile

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel drug candidates for immune-inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Contract Research. The Therapeutics segment is involved in identifying and developing therapies to address significant unmet needs for immuno-inflammatory diseases.

