ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) Earns “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $28.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Separately, Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of ACM Research in a report on Wednesday.

ACMR traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $19.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,392,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,519,326. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 1.55. ACM Research has a 52-week low of $12.53 and a 52-week high of $34.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.86.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.25. ACM Research had a net margin of 13.79% and a return on equity of 10.26%. The company had revenue of $202.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. ACM Research’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that ACM Research will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jian Wang sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total value of $662,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 253,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,587,197.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jian Wang sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total value of $662,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 253,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,587,197.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Haiping Dun sold 15,000 shares of ACM Research stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.88, for a total transaction of $343,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 874,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,004,647.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 240,329 shares of company stock valued at $5,440,934 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 31.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 297.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,930 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in ACM Research in the second quarter valued at $59,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of ACM Research during the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of ACM Research by 1,197.6% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,218 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of ACM Research during the second quarter worth about $99,000. Institutional investors own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

