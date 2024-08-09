ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) Price Target Raised to $20.00

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by Cantor Fitzgerald from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 27.55% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Mizuho increased their target price on ADMA Biologics from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of ADMA Biologics from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on ADMA Biologics from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADMA traded up $3.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.68. 8,127,194 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,955,663. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.64 and a 200 day moving average of $8.27. ADMA Biologics has a one year low of $3.06 and a one year high of $16.64. The company has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -784.50 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 5.21.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.05. ADMA Biologics had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a positive return on equity of 17.24%. The company had revenue of $107.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ADMA Biologics will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ADMA Biologics news, CEO Adam S. Grossman sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.72, for a total value of $1,072,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,081,475 shares in the company, valued at $22,313,412. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics during the second quarter worth about $29,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in ADMA Biologics during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics in the 1st quarter worth $68,000. AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics in the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics during the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. 75.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

