Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 5.600-5.850 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 4.930. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.7 billion-$1.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.6 billion. Adtalem Global Education also updated its FY25 guidance to $5.60-5.85 EPS.

Adtalem Global Education Stock Performance

Adtalem Global Education stock traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $72.22. 126,726 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 508,118. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. Adtalem Global Education has a fifty-two week low of $41.79 and a fifty-two week high of $80.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 26.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.97.

Get Adtalem Global Education alerts:

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.09. Adtalem Global Education had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 7.12%. The firm had revenue of $409.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Adtalem Global Education will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Adtalem Global Education from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Adtalem Global Education from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised Adtalem Global Education from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barrington Research restated an outperform rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a research note on Wednesday.

Get Our Latest Report on ATGE

Insider Transactions at Adtalem Global Education

In other news, CAO Manjunath Gangadharan sold 946 shares of Adtalem Global Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.75, for a total transaction of $62,199.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $397,130. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About Adtalem Global Education

(Get Free Report)

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments, Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Adtalem Global Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adtalem Global Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.