Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) Releases FY25 Earnings Guidance

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.60-5.85 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.65. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.66-1.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.66 billion. Adtalem Global Education also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 5.600-5.850 EPS.

Shares of ATGE traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $71.71. The stock had a trading volume of 84,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 507,843. Adtalem Global Education has a 12 month low of $41.79 and a 12 month high of $80.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $70.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 26.88, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.97.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $409.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.64 million. Adtalem Global Education had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 7.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Adtalem Global Education will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on ATGE shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Adtalem Global Education from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an outperform rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a research report on Wednesday.

In other Adtalem Global Education news, CAO Manjunath Gangadharan sold 946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.75, for a total value of $62,199.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,040 shares in the company, valued at $397,130. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments, Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University.

