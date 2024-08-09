Adtran Networks (ETR:ADV) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $19.18

Adtran Networks SE (ETR:ADV – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as €19.18 ($21.08) and last traded at €19.30 ($21.21), with a volume of 31420 shares. The stock had previously closed at €19.18 ($21.08).

Adtran Networks Stock Down 0.5 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.67. The company has a market cap of $992.07 million, a P/E ratio of -68.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is €19.59 and its 200 day moving average is €19.85.

About Adtran Networks

Adtran Networks SE engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of optical and Ethernet-based networking solutions for telecommunications carriers and enterprises to deliver data, storage, voice, and video services. It offers open optical transport solutions, such as FSP 3000 open terminals, FSP 3000 open line systems, and pluggables and subsystems; network infrastructure assurance solutions; fiber access and aggregation solutions; and residential solutions, such as optical network terminals, mesh Wi-Fi gateways and satellites, and cloud managed Wi-Fi solutions.

