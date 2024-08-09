aelf (ELF) Price Hits $0.39 on Major Exchanges

aelf (ELF) traded up 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. One aelf token can currently be bought for about $0.39 or 0.00000632 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. aelf has a market capitalization of $284.66 million and $23.91 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, aelf has traded up 7.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001136 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000540 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000622 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000380 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About aelf

aelf (ELF) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 732,192,552 tokens. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. aelf’s official message board is medium.com/@aelfblockchain. aelf’s official website is aelf.com.

aelf Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution that utilizes a structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ to enable effective resource isolation. It achieves high throughput through parallel processing and the AEDPoS consensus mechanism. aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, allowing direct interoperability between them. The ELF token is the aelf utility token, which is mined on the aelf mainnet explorer and was previously an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade aelf should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase aelf using one of the exchanges listed above.

