Aerodrome Finance Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $116.06 Million (AERO)

Aerodrome Finance (AERO) traded 15.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 8th. Aerodrome Finance has a total market cap of $116.06 million and $20.13 million worth of Aerodrome Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Aerodrome Finance has traded 11.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Aerodrome Finance token can currently be purchased for about $0.73 or 0.00001175 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aerodrome Finance Profile

Aerodrome Finance’s total supply is 1,203,234,470 tokens and its circulating supply is 159,975,820 tokens. The official website for Aerodrome Finance is aerodrome.finance. Aerodrome Finance’s official Twitter account is @aerodromefi. The official message board for Aerodrome Finance is medium.com/@aerodromefi.

Buying and Selling Aerodrome Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Aerodrome Finance (AERO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Base platform. Aerodrome Finance has a current supply of 1,203,234,470.243409 with 572,994,437.2764943 in circulation. The last known price of Aerodrome Finance is 0.65412795 USD and is down -7.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 138 active market(s) with $20,097,145.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://aerodrome.finance/.”

