AerSale (NASDAQ:ASLE) PT Lowered to $10.00 at Truist Financial

AerSale (NASDAQ:ASLE – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Truist Financial from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
ASLE stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $5.16. 525,411 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 479,425. AerSale has a 1-year low of $4.88 and a 1-year high of $16.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $273.53 million, a PE ratio of -508.00 and a beta of 0.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.59. The company has a current ratio of 7.17, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
AerSale (NASDAQ:ASLE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.15). AerSale had a negative return on equity of 0.87% and a net margin of 0.20%. The firm had revenue of $77.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that AerSale will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.
AerSale Corporation provides aftermarket commercial aircraft, engines, and its parts to passenger and cargo airlines, leasing companies, original equipment manufacturers, and government and defense contractors, as well as maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) service providers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Management Solutions and Technical Operations (TechOps).
