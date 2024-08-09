AerSale (NASDAQ:ASLE) PT Lowered to $10.00 at Truist Financial

AerSale (NASDAQ:ASLE – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Truist Financial from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

AerSale Stock Performance

ASLE stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $5.16. 525,411 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 479,425. AerSale has a 1-year low of $4.88 and a 1-year high of $16.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $273.53 million, a PE ratio of -508.00 and a beta of 0.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.59. The company has a current ratio of 7.17, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

AerSale (NASDAQ:ASLE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.15). AerSale had a negative return on equity of 0.87% and a net margin of 0.20%. The firm had revenue of $77.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that AerSale will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AerSale

About AerSale

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASLE. Ranger Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in AerSale by 57.2% during the 4th quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,278,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,923,000 after acquiring an additional 828,836 shares during the period. Private Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AerSale by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 1,849,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,280,000 after purchasing an additional 398,200 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of AerSale by 21.1% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,167,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,560,000 after purchasing an additional 377,397 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in AerSale by 17.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,415,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,147,000 after purchasing an additional 209,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in AerSale by 71.1% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 411,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,221,000 after purchasing an additional 170,958 shares during the period. 69.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AerSale Corporation provides aftermarket commercial aircraft, engines, and its parts to passenger and cargo airlines, leasing companies, original equipment manufacturers, and government and defense contractors, as well as maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) service providers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Management Solutions and Technical Operations (TechOps).

