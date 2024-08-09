AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Director Acquires $124,832.20 in Stock

AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) Director Lange Bob De bought 1,420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $87.91 per share, for a total transaction of $124,832.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $615,985.37. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

AGCO opened at $88.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.09. AGCO Co. has a 1 year low of $84.35 and a 1 year high of $132.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.75. The firm has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.01, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.27.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.90 by ($0.37). AGCO had a return on equity of 21.17% and a net margin of 3.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that AGCO Co. will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.85%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of AGCO in the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in AGCO in the fourth quarter worth $355,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in AGCO by 72.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in AGCO by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AGCO by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,666,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of AGCO from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays lowered their price target on AGCO from $145.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. StockNews.com lowered AGCO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on AGCO from $127.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on AGCO from $139.00 to $129.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AGCO has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.20.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

