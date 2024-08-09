Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) Shares Gap Up on Strong Earnings

Shares of Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $13.26, but opened at $14.79. Air Transport Services Group shares last traded at $14.73, with a volume of 32,918 shares traded.

The transportation company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $488.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $513.67 million. Air Transport Services Group had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 2.37%. Air Transport Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.57 EPS.

Get Air Transport Services Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ATSG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Air Transport Services Group from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on Air Transport Services Group from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.83.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pullen Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pullen Investment Management LLC now owns 18,303 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in Air Transport Services Group by 53.9% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,191 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Air Transport Services Group by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 43,567 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its position in Air Transport Services Group by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 39,667 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jessup Wealth Management Inc increased its position in Air Transport Services Group by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Jessup Wealth Management Inc now owns 21,791 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

Air Transport Services Group Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 23.24 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.80.

Air Transport Services Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides aircraft leasing, and air cargo transportation and related services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cargo Aircraft Management Inc (CAM) and ACMI Services. The company offers aircraft, flight crews, aircraft hull and liability insurance, and aviation fuel services; and aircraft maintenance and modification services, including airframe modification and heavy maintenance, component repairs, engineering services, and aircraft line maintenance.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Air Transport Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Transport Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.