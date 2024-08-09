Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.06), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 39.37% and a net margin of 48.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. Airbnb updated its Q3 2024 guidance to EPS.

Airbnb Stock Performance

ABNB traded up $1.63 during trading on Thursday, reaching $114.64. 7,943,990 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,600,865. Airbnb has a 1 year low of $110.38 and a 1 year high of $170.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.88.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on ABNB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Airbnb from $145.00 to $121.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Airbnb from $180.00 to $130.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Airbnb from $165.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho upgraded shares of Airbnb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Airbnb in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.57, for a total value of $75,942.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 205,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,044,815.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 80,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.11, for a total transaction of $11,928,800.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 207,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,951,359.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.57, for a total transaction of $75,942.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 205,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,044,815.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 735,492 shares of company stock valued at $109,402,066. 27.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Airbnb

(Get Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.